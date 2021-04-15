Derek Chauvin Trial
John Kerry: U.S. is winning fight against ISIS
Secretary of State John Kerry is in Brussels just days after the deadly terror attacks. CBSN's Vlad Duthiers got to sit down with Kerry to talk about the fight against ISIS. He joins CBSN with more from Brussels.
