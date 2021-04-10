John Kerry attempts to broker Syria ceasefire in Vienna talks The largest-ever diplomatic push for peace in Syria is underway in Vienna. Secretary of State John Kerry is meeting with ministers from nearly 20 countries to try to broker a ceasefire between Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and the rebels battling him to end the war. New video from inside Syria shows us the war's violence, where what appears to be a Syrian military helicopter drops barrel bombs on a suburb of Damascus. Margaret Brennan reports.