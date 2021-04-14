Live

John Kasich: “We never expected to finish at the top in South Carolina”

With heightened pressure put on his presidential campaign, Republican candidate Gov. John Kasich has a message for the American public: “Everybody just hang on.” The Ohio governor says he feels good about his campaign prospects in Vermont, Massachusetts, and Virginia, predicting he will over-perform in Mississippi. Kasich continues to run on a positive message, reinforcing America’s responsibility to welcome people of all backgrounds into this country. “We’re a melting pot,” Kasich says. The full interview aired on CBS' "Face the Nation" on February 21, 2016.
