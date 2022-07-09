Crime Without Punishment
Watch CBS News
John Hinckley Jr. on "The Takeout" 7/8/22
John Hinckley Jr., who attempted to assassinate former President Ronald Reagan more than four decades ago, joins Major Garrett on "The Takeout." He opens up about the crime and his life since being released from court supervision.
