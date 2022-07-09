Watch CBS News

John Hinckley Jr. on "The Takeout" 7/8/22

John Hinckley Jr., who attempted to assassinate former President Ronald Reagan more than four decades ago, joins Major Garrett on "The Takeout." He opens up about the crime and his life since being released from court supervision.
