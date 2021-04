John Grisham talks new book "Rogue Lawyer" John Grisham never dreamed of being an author until he witnessed a dramatic criminal trial as a young lawyer. In 27 years, Grisham has created 30 novels for adults and five for young adults. Most are legal thrillers and has sold more than 300 million copies. Nine became movies starring some of Hollywood’s biggest names. First on "CBS This Morning," Grisham joins the show to discuss his latest book, "Rogue Lawyer."