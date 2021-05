John Grisham talks new book "Camino Island" and writing tips John Grisham has sold more than 300 million copies of his books and has had 29 consecutive No. 1 books on the New York Times fiction bestsellers list. His work has been translated into nearly 50 languages. Grisham joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his latest novel, "Camino Island," which is about a heist of the original manuscripts of F. Scott Fitzgerald's novels and the efforts to retrieve them.