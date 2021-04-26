Live

John F. Kennedy inaugural address: Jan. 20, 1961

President John F. Kennedy delivers one of the most memorable lines of any inaugural address: "My fellow Americans, ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country." Watch his full remarks.
