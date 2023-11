Joe Manchin discusses 2024 in first interview since announcing he won't seek reelection In his first interview since announcing he won't seek reelection, Sen. Joe Manchin said he will not vote for former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, but said he isn't sold on President Biden either. "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell spoke with the senator about his vision for the future of the country.