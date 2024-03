Joe Lieberman's legacy honored by Al Gore, others at funeral service in Connecticut Former Vice President Al Gore and other politicians attended a funeral service in Connecticut for former Sen. Joe Lieberman, who died Wednesday at 82. Gore remembered Lieberman, his former running in the 2000 presidential election, as a great friend who was "ready to look for ways to bridge divisions." CBS congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane takes a look at Lieberman's life and legacy.