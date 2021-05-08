Joe Biden on "Promise Me, Dad" and his journey to regain "hope and purpose" Joe Biden's son, Beau, died more than two years ago after a battle with brain cancer. The tragedy came as the former vice president faced the decision of whether to run for president in 2016. In Part II of his interview on "CBS This Morning," Biden discusses his new book, "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose,” which chronicles the challenging time, what he's learned along the way, and the one piece of advice he'd give to every young boy. He also outlines his concerns about President Trump's foreign policy strategy and handling of North Korea.