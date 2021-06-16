Biden-Putin meeting expected to differ from last U.S.-Russia summit President Biden meets Russian President Vladimir Putin face-to-face Wednesday for the first time since Mr. Biden took office. The leaders are expected to discuss cyberattacks, the conflict with Ukraine and prisoner swaps in the summit hosted by Switzerland. CBS News foreign affairs and State Department correspondent Christina Ruffini joins CBSN AM to discuss the summit and how it is expected to differ from Putin's meeting with then-President Trump in Helsinki.