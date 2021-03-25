Recap and analysis of Biden's first White House news conference President Biden answered questions on a range of issues including COVID vaccine efforts, immigration, voting rights, and whether he plans to run for reelection during his first formal news conference. CBSN's Tanya Rivero gets insights and analysis from CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Kilion, CBSN Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, political contributor and Democratic strategist Joel Payne and political contributor and Republican strategist Leslie Sanchez.