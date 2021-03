U.S. is expected to reach Biden's coronavirus vaccination goal President Biden says the U.S. will reach his goal of administering 100 million coronavirus vaccines by the end of the week. As CBS News' Nikki Battiste reports, vaccinations are picking up speed nationwide as more than a dozen states report a rise in cases. Dr. Len Horovitz, a pulmonary specialist at Lenox Hill Hospital, then joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with his analysis.