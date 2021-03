American Rescue Plan makes its way to Senate, but off to a slow start President Biden's COVID relief bill has hit the Senate floor, but it got off to a slow start when GOP Senator Ron Johnson called for the entire bill to be read before debate can begin. CBS News reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss what could be added or taken out of the bill and when it could make its way to Mr. Biden's desk.