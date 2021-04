Ex-Obama speechwriter analyzes Biden's first address to Congress President Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress lasted nearly 90 minutes. As he has done in numerous speeches, Mr. Biden spoke directly to Americans at home and related to them on personal levels. Cody Keenan, a former chief speech writer for former President Obama, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss the language and delivery or Mr. Biden's speech.