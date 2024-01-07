Jodie Foster on "Nyad" and "True Detective: Night Country" Two-time Oscar-winner Jodie Foster has been acting since she was three, but she has often contemplated leaving acting behind. Now, at age 61, she's starring as a detective facing a dark mystery in the new HBO series "True Detective: Night Country"; and as coach Bonnie Stoll opposite Annette Bening's endurance swimmer Diana Nyad in the Netflix sports drama "Nyad." Foster talks with correspondent Lee Cowan about being a "100% introvert," while also reaching a point in her career where she can, finally, relax.