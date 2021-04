Jodi Picoult takes on racism, discrimination in "Small Great Things" Bestselling author Jodi Picoult has never shied away from controversial topics for inspiration. She has written 26 works in 24 years. Some tackle serious subjects like cancer, sexual abuse and the Holocaust. Her latest thought-provoking novel is called "Small Great Things," which addresses the issue of racism, partly inspired by a 2012 discrimination lawsuit in Michigan. Picoult joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss her book.