Jodi Picoult and daughter on teaming up to write a new book Jodi Picoult is the best-selling author behind 23 novels in 23 years. She is known for her tear-jerking plot lines and dark, twisted narratives, but her new book shows a lighter side. She joins “CBS This Morning” with her daughter and co-author Samantha Van Leer to discuss their second young adult novel called “Off the Page.”