Live

Watch CBSN Live

Jodi Kantor on White House transition traditions

New York Times reporter Jodi Kantor, bestselling author of "The Obamas," joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the White House traditions of saying farewell to President Obama and welcoming the new administration.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.