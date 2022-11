Jodi Kantor and Zoe Kazan on new film, "She Said," inspired by Harvey Weinstein investigation The new film "She Said" is based on The New York Times investigation into Harvey Weinstein that helped fuel the #MeToo movement. Investigative journalist Jodi Kantor, who won a Pulitzer Prize for her work, and the actress who plays her in the film, Zoe Kazan, join "CBS Mornings" to talk about the filmmaking process.