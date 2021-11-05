Live

U.S. job growth soared in October

The Labor Department reports the U.S. economy added 531,000 jobs in October and the unemployment rate fell to 4.6%, the lowest since the start of the pandemic. Bankrate's senior economic analyst, Mark Hamrick joined CBSN to discuss the details.
