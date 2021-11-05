Election Day 2021
Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
The Trials Of Critical Race Theory
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Arbery's killers "did everything" on assumptions, prosecutor says
Colin Powell remembered as a leader, father and friend at funeral
Supreme Court case could "rip" disability laws, advocates warn
House waiting to vote on infrastructure and Build Back Better bills
Secretary of state appoints diplomats to lead "Havana Syndrome" response
Ex-inmates accuse "sadistic" jailers of making them listen to "Baby Shark"
Idaho reports first human death due to rabies since 1978
Mom says she was questioned about human trafficking while with biracial daughter
How to watch longest partial lunar eclipse
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
U.S. job growth soared in October
The Labor Department reports the U.S. economy added 531,000 jobs in October and the unemployment rate fell to 4.6%, the lowest since the start of the pandemic. Bankrate's senior economic analyst, Mark Hamrick joined CBSN to discuss the details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On