Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman extradited to U.S.

Joaquin Guzman, the Mexican drug lord known as "El Chapo," was extradited to the United States to face trial. The Mexican government confirmed the extradition Thursday afternoon. Margaret Brennan has more.
