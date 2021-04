Jimmy Iovine, Mary J. Blige talk Apple Music's new ad Apple Music is out with a new ad, starring Mary J. Blige, Kerry Washington and Taraji P. Henson. Music legend and Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine leads the charge at Apple Music. Blige and Iovine join “CBS This Morning” to discuss the new campaign and the company's hope to change the way we listen to music.