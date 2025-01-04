Watch CBS News

Jimmy Carter's state funeral begins with procession in Plains, Georgia | Special Report

America's final salute to former President Jimmy Carter began Saturday with a funeral procession in Plains, Georgia. Carter died Sunday at age 100. A hearse carrying Carter's casket left Phoebe Sumter Medical Center and traveled through Plains with a stop at the 39th president's boyhood home in Archery. The motorcade will then travel to Atlanta. Jericka Duncan and Major Garrett anchored a CBS News Special Report.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.