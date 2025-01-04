Jimmy Carter's state funeral begins with procession in Plains, Georgia | Special Report America's final salute to former President Jimmy Carter began Saturday with a funeral procession in Plains, Georgia. Carter died Sunday at age 100. A hearse carrying Carter's casket left Phoebe Sumter Medical Center and traveled through Plains with a stop at the 39th president's boyhood home in Archery. The motorcade will then travel to Atlanta. Jericka Duncan and Major Garrett anchored a CBS News Special Report.