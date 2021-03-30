Live

Jim Parsons lands role of God on Broadway

Emmy-winning actor Jim Parsons will play God in the upcoming Broadway play "An Act of God." Also, Katy Perry is tuning up for her performance in the Super Bowl halftime show. Suzanne Marques reports on the day's top entertainment stories.
