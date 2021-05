Jim Parsons and Iain Armitage talk CBS' "Young Sheldon" Actor Jim Parsons has brought Sheldon Cooper to life for the past 10 years on "The Big Bang Theory." Now, Parsons is also behind the camera as an executive producer and narrator of a new show called "Young Sheldon," starring Iain Armitage. Parsons and Armitage join "CBS This Morning" to discuss the new series.