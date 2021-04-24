Live

Jill Stein files for Wisconsin vote recount

Green party candidate Jill Stein on Friday filed for a recount in the closely contested state of Wisconsin. CBSN political contributors Kevin Sheridan and Nomiki Konst spoke to anchor Tony Dokoupil about the move.
