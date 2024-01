Jill Schlesinger on revamped FAFSA applications Paying for college can be a daunting prospect for many. Families can use the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, to qualify for loans, grants, scholarships and work-study programs. The application has been revamped this year and is meant to be easier to use. Jill Schlesinger has more on the changes and what to know about the cost of college.