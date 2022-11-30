CBS News App
Election Results
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Hakeem Jeffries elected House Democratic leader in historic first
Cars removed from Idaho murders crime scene to "more secure" location
Meghan faced "disgusting and very real" threats when she lived in U.K.
Two volcanoes erupt simultaneously in Hawaii for first time in decades
House votes on bill to prevent rail workers strike
South Korea scrambles jets after Chinese, Russian warplanes approach
Tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds hit the South
Bullet found near 2 teen girls' bodies came from suspect, affidavit says
Texas woman pleads guilty in connection with killing of Vanessa Guillén
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Jiang Zemin: The 60 Minutes Interview
Former President Jiang Zemin, who led China after the bloody 1989 Tiananmen Square protests, has died. He was 96. In 2000, Mike Wallace asked Zemin if he admired the courage of the pro-democracy students at Tiananmen.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On