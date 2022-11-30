Watch CBS News

Jiang Zemin: The 60 Minutes Interview

Former President Jiang Zemin, who led China after the bloody 1989 Tiananmen Square protests, has died. He was 96. In 2000, Mike Wallace asked Zemin if he admired the courage of the pro-democracy students at Tiananmen.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.