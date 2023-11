"JFK: What The Doctors Saw" | Official Trailer Previously unreleased footage unveils an extraordinary reunion involving seven doctors who were present in the Parkland Hospital Emergency Room where President John F. Kennedy was rushed after being shot on Nov. 22, 1963. Their testimonies divulge unsettling medical details surrounding the assassination, raising doubt about government investigations that found Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone. Stream the new Paramount+ Original documentary "JFK: What The Doctors Saw" on Tuesday, Nov. 14.