JFK assassination files: The most interesting findings The federal government released 2,800 long-secret documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy this week. President Trump blocked the release of some other documents due to what the White House called potential national security concerns. University of Virginia professor Larry Sabato is an expert on JFK's assassination and authored the 2013 book "The Kennedy Half-Century. He joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" from Virginia to discuss the most interesting new information in the files.