Jewish man from Brazil survived Hamas massacre by pretending to be dead Rafael Zimerman, a Jewish man who lives in Brazil, had traveled to Israel with two friends to attend the Nova music festival. When Hamas militants began massacring festival attendees on Oct. 7, he took shelter in a bunker, which ultimately became a killing ground as well. From his home in Brazil, Zimerman told CBS News he watched his friend die trying to save others, and recounted how he survived by pretending to be dead.