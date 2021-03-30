Live

Watch CBSN Live

JetBlue plane has close call at NY airport

A JetBlue plane had a close call with a small plane near a New York airport. The plane was traveling about 250 miles per hour on a collision course with a smaller plane that was two miles to the Southwest. Jeff Pegues reports.
