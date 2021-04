JetBlue launches new pilot training program Some 18,000 airline pilots will reach the mandatory retirement age over the next seven years, but finding replacements is becoming a huge challenge. After the deadly 2009 crash of a commuter plane near Buffalo, New York, Congress raised the requirements to fly, increasing the training cost to more than $100,000 dollars a pilot. Kris Van Cleave reports on how JetBlue is exploring a controversial solution.