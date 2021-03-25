Live

JetBlue flight forced to make emergency landing

Tensions were high on a JetBlue flight Thursday as a smoking engine forced pilots to make an emergency landing. Shortly after departing from Long Beach Airport, the Texas-bound flight's entire cabin was engulfed by thick smoke. Jeff Pegues reports.
