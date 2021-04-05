Live

JetBlue expanding premium "Mint" class

JetBlue's new first-class cabin will be available on all flights from Boston to San Francisco beginning in March 2016. Travel insider and Travalliance Media president Mark Murphy joins CBSN to explain the airliner's expanding model.
