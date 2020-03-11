JetBlue CEO on impact of coronavirus The coronavirus outbreak could cost airlines around the globe over $100 billion in revenue, according to an industry group. American airline JetBlue saw shares drop by more than 20% since the first confirmed U.S. case in January, despite a slight rebound on Tuesday. The airline cut domestic flights because of a decline in passengers while also vowing to increase how often planes are cleaned. JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes joins “CBS This Morning” to talk about how they and other airlines are responding to the crisis.