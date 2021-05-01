JetBlue CEO addresses family booted from flight over birthday cake The airline industry is struggling with backlash after a string of confrontations with passengers have gone viral. One family is now accusing JetBlue of kicking them off a flight for storing a birthday cake in an overhead bin reserved for safety equipment. JetBlue president and CEO Robin Hayes joins "CBS This Morning" to address the recent clash on his own airline, the effects of increased consolidation of carriers and what airlines can do going forward.