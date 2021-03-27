Live

JetBlue announces new fees, pricing

JetBlue announced that its business plans will follow the same flight path other airlines have been on for some time. Beginning next year, JetBlue will include a fee for checked bags and add 15 seats to some of its planes. Jeff Pegues reports.
