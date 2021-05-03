Live

Jet engine blast kills tourist on beach

A tourist from New Zealand died on the Carribean island of St. Maarten after the blast from a powerful jet engine knocked her to the ground. It happened on a popular beach near the airport runway. CBSN anchor Stephanie Sy has the story.
