Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan team up in new comedy “Unfrosted” Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan reunite in the new movie "Unfrosted," directed by Seinfeld. The film humorously depicts the 1963 race between cereal giants Kellogg's and Post to invent the first breakfast pastry, featuring Seinfeld as a fictional Kellogg's executive and Gaffigan as the CEO.