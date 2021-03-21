Live

Watch CBSN Live

Jermaine Jackson promoting clean water company

Jermaine Jackson is lending his star power to promote Vita Water which helps provide clean drinking water to communities in need. For every 31 bottles of spring water sold, Vita has pledged to provide clean drinking water to one person for 20 years.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.