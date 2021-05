Jermaine Fowler talks "Superior Donuts," truth in comedy Jermaine Fowler paid his comedy dues on stage in New York City. He went on to create and star in the sketch comedy series, "Friends of the People," and headline his own standup special on Showtime. The executive producer and star of the CBS series "Superior Donuts" joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how the show tackles social issues, what's at the heart of a good joke, and why he didn't want to be the class clown.