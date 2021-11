Jeremy Renner discusses his role in new Paramount+ drama "Mayor of Kingstown" Actor Jeremy Renner joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss his new Paramount+ drama "Mayor of Kingstown," where he plays a fixer working to keep the peace in the fictional Michigan town where the only industry is prison — everyone either works there, is in one, or knows someone in there. (Disclaimer: CBS News and Paramount+ are divisions of ViacomCBS)