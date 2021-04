Jeopardy champ Buzzy Cohen is dividing the internet Buzzy Cohen, Jeopardy's reigning champion has a nine-game winning streak, but the internet seems to have mixed feelings about the LA music executive. He has earned more than $150,000 and wagered $0 recently in Final Jeopardy as a joke. Some viewers are commenting online that they find him "punchable" while others think he is handsome.