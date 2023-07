Jenny Han on Belly's "messy" journey in Season 2 of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" Showrunner and New York Times bestselling author Jenny Han joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss the highly-anticipated release of Season 2 of "The Summer I Turned Pretty." Han gives details on what's next for the character Belly as she returns to Cousin's Beach, as well as what fans of the original novels can expect from this season.