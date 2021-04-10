Live

Watch CBSN Live

Jennifer Hudson: "Everything is a lesson"

In this web exclusive video, the actress-singer talks to Anthony Mason about winning a role in "Dreamgirls" and how her experiences on "American Idol" and a Disney cruise ship prepared her for the job.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.