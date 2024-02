Jennifer Crumbley, Oxford High School shooter's mom, found guilty of involuntary manslaughter A jury found Jennifer Crumbley guilty of all four counts of involuntary manslaughter Tuesday. The mother of the Oxford High School shooter is the first parent in the U.S. to go on trial for a mass school shooting carried out by their child. CBS News' Elaine Quijano reports, and CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson breaks down the impact of the jury's decision.