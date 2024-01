Jelly Roll speaks at Senate fentanyl hearing, says he wants to help solve crisis Country music artist Jelly Roll told lawmakers Thursday he "wants to be a part of the solution" to the fentanyl crisis plaguing the U.S. During opening remarks at a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing, Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, pleaded for legislation to help prevent further deaths caused by fentanyl production and trafficking.