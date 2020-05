Jeffrey Epstein's estate sued by three more alleged victims Three more of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged victims are suing his estate. The lawsuits, filed overnight, indicate how Epstein and his associates allegedly used young women's financial worries to pull them into a web of sexual abuse. CBS News has confirmed the convicted sex offender filed a will in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where he owned a home, just two days before his suicide in a New York City jail cell. Mola Lenghi reports.